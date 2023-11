City of Derry Ruby Club were knocked out of the All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup at the quarter-final stage on Saturday afternoon at Judges Road, Derry.

Full time: City of Derry 25, Ballyclare 33.

The home side trailed 16 points to 11 at the break.

Here’s Highland’s Rugby correspondent Alex McDonald with the full-time report:

City of Derry coach Richard McCarter was “proud” of his players today: