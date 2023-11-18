FT Report: Setanta reach Ulster final

Setanta are into this year’s Ulster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final after defeating Middletown of Armagh in Owenbeg on Saturday.

Full time: Setanta 1-11, Middletown 0-13.

At half-time the Donegal club trailed 0-10 to 0-08.

Gerard Gilmore got the winning score, with a late free at the end of an absorbing contest.

The Donegal champions will now face Carrickmore, the Tyrone champions, who beat Kickham Creggan of Antrim by 4-11 to 1-15 in the other semi-final.

Here’s Ryan Ferry reporting for Highland Radio Sport from the full time whistle: