Goalscorer Josh McGee Cronolly “stuck for words” after semi-final win

Setanta defeated Middletown of Armagh in Owenbeg on Saturday, securing their spot in the Ulster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final.

Setanta 1-11, Middletown 0-13, after full time.

The Donegal club was behind 0–10 to 0–08 at the break.

After a thrilling match, Gerard Gilmore scored the winning point with a late free kick.

Tyrone champions Carrickmore, who defeated Kickham Creggan of Antrim 4-11 to 1-15 in the other semi-final, will now take on the Donegal champions.

Josh McGee Cronolly, who scored Setanta goal, was “stuck for words” after making it into the final: