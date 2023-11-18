New ‘Culture and Creativity Strategy’ launched in Donegal

Donegal County Council’s Creative Ireland team has launched a Culture and Creativity Strategy intended to foster more support for creativity throughout the county.

Launch of new Culture and Creativity Strategy (2023 – 2027) for Donegal

Donegal County Council’s Creative Ireland team have launched a Culture and Creativity

Strategy that will foster more support and celebration of creativity throughout the county.

The successes and lessons from the first five years of the nationwide Creative Ireland

initiative has Donegal County Council's Creative Ireland Culture and Creativity team eager to

embark on the coming five-year phase.

“From the initial start-up of the previous five years, it’s an all-of-Government initiative and the

fact that everybody has signed up to it for another five years means they think it’s successful

and we obviously do locally here as well,” Maureen Kerr, acting coordinator for Donegal’s

Creative Ireland Culture and Creativity team, said.

Creative Ireland began in 2017 as an outgrowth of Ireland 2016, the State project to mark

the centenary of the Easter Rising, which drew a strong public response and led to

thousands of culture-based events across the country.

Maureen said: “The theme in this next strategy is to continue to embed culture and creativity

and the Creative Ireland programme in local policies and plans, so we will work with our

partners in the local authority and other organisations whenever they are developing their

plans, with the aim of working collaboratively in a creative way.”

Under Creative Ireland 2023-2027, each county develops their own strategy for the next five

years, reflecting five national themes: creative youth, creative communities, creative

industries, creative health and well-being and creative climate action and sustainability.

Donegal’s Culture and Creativity Strategy 2023-2027 highlights five strategic priorities for the

county within those themes: embedding culture and creativity across local authority plans,

policies and project teams; strengthening and reinforcing Donegal’s cultural infrastructure

and resources; supporting cultural and creative practitioners and professionals; nurturing our

sense of place and identity; and enabling engagement with and access to culture and

creativity.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to explore their own creativity and/or to engage with

creativity and culture in their community. That’s the broad idea behind Creative Ireland

nationally,” Maureen said.

“It’s also about people enjoying the experiences offered by the Creative Ireland programme

and supporting people who are out there already working with communities – creative

practitioners, creative entrepreneurs – affording them opportunities to work with and engage

with the public,” she said.

The first five years of Creative Ireland saw a range of cultural and creative projects in

Donegal, including those supported through small grants awarded to communities across the

county for everything from help to publishing a book to grants for local events and festivals.

“We’re supporting people who are out there who may not have the opportunity to deliver

creative projects without that little bit of core funding behind them,” Maureen said.

Larger projects included such things as plans to create a cultural corridor in Letterkenny to

connect An Grianán Theatre, the Regional Culture Centre and the Donegal County Museum;

to supports for conserving thatched roofs as an important part of Donegal’s vernacular

architecture; to the ongoing annual Cruinniú na nÓg celebration of creativity for young

people; to a commemoration of the contributions of the textile industry in the north-west that

also offered assistance to existing creatives in the field.

The Donegal Creative Ireland Culture and Creativity team has also focused on supporting

people who work in the creative sector with training and mentoring and supporting pathways

to employment.

“It’s about encouraging creativity and supporting the people who are working in those areas:

promotion of our culture, enabling young people, building those partnerships with the

Donegal Youth Council and other organisations, developing opportunities around promoting

the Irish language, connections with the Donegal Diaspora,” Maureen said.

“The opportunities are endless!” she said.