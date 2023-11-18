Preview: Donegal athletes in action at National Senior & Junior Class Cross Country Championships

Sean McGinley & Amy Greene will be hoping for success tomorrow

A number of Donegal athletes are in action tomorrow, competing at the National Senior and Junior Class Cross Country Championships in Gowran Demesne, Kilkenny.

Letterkenny AC won silver at the event last year, with Nikita Burke leading the way. National Marathon Champion Ann Marie McGlynn is not available, and Claire McGuigan, Noleen Scanlon, and Natasha Adams will make up the Letterkenny team.

Finn Valley’s Sean McGinley and Amy Greene will be hoping for podium finishes in the u23 races, while Cramford’s Caolan McFadden will be running in the u18 race, looking to medal.

With a preview of tomorrow’s event, here’s our athletic correspondent, Pasty McGonigle, speaking with Highlands Chris Ashmore: