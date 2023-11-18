Pro Boxing in Donegal – convincing wins in early bouts

Professional boxing returned to Donegal this evening with the Rumble in the Hills show at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

In the opening professional contest, Galway’s Jason Myers got his pro-career off to an winning start as he defeated Bulgarian Martin Milev in a cruiserweight contest with the referee stopping the contest inside the first round.

The second pro-fight stopped the fight in the first minute of the third round with Cain Lewis, a twice national champion and twice European medalist moving to 4-0-1 as he got the better of Jan Gorol of the Czech Republic.

The third contest pitched Kerry’s Paddy ‘Pretty Boy’ Walsh against Dale ‘The Choir Boy’ Arrowsmith from Lancashire in a four round welterweight clash. Walsh got a 40 – 36 verdict at the end of a combative encounter to notch up his third win.

Arrowsmith had the consolation of being presented with a plaque to commemorate having passed the 100th professional fight figure.