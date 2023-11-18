Ward wins in style while McGivern lifts Celtic title at Rumble in the Hills

Former Irish amateur champion Joe Ward won the headline fight at the Rumble in the Hills professional boxing night at the Aura Complex on Saturday evening.

In his first professional outing in Ireland, Ward made it (10-1,) as he defeated Prince Oko Nartey of Ghana in the second round.

Belfast’s James McGivern captured the vacant BUI Lightweight Celtic title as he overcame Scottish boxer Josh Sandford on points, 78-74, 79-73 & 78-75.

Both boxers were previously unbeaten as professionals going into this contest went the full eight rounds.

Liam ‘Kingdom Kid’ Walsh made it 5-0-2 as he was too good for David Tancos of the Czech Republic in a middleweight contest as he moved to 6-0-2 with a second round stoppage.

Scottish boxer Tyler Jolly – a Commonwealth Games bronze medal winner – made it three wins from three in his professional career as he dropped Damian Haus of Poland on three occasions in the first of a scheduled six round super welterweight bout as he won convincingly to make it three successive knock-outs in his first three fights.

Earlier, London-based Dungloe native Danny Boyle (above) made it three professional victories in what was a scheduled six round light heavyweight bout with the experienced Bulgarian boxer Evgeni Borisov. Boyle now moves to 3-0-1 after the 60-53 points win.

In the opening professional contest, Galway’s Jason Myers got his pro-career off to an winning start as he defeated Bulgarian Martin Milev in a cruiserweight contest with the referee stopping the contest inside the first round.

The second pro-fight stopped the fight in the first minute of the third round with Cain Lewis, a twice national champion and twice European medalist moving to 4-0-1 as he got the better of Jan Gorol of the Czech Republic.

The third contest pitched Kerry’s Paddy ‘Pretty Boy’ Walsh against Dale ‘The Choir Boy’ Arrowsmith from Lancashire in a four round welterweight clash. Walsh got a 40 – 36 verdict at the end of a combative encounter to notch up his third win.

Arrowsmith had the consolation of being presented with a plaque to commemorate having passed the 100th professional fight figure.