Businessman Ben Dunne remembered following his passing at the age of 74

Businessman Ben Dunne is being remembered for his “extraordinary life”, following his death at the age of 74.

The former director of Dunnes Stores and founder of Ben Dunne Gyms passed away while visiting Dubai.

He’s survived by his wife, Mary, and four children.

His colourful life saw him leave school at 14 to join the family business; get kidnapped by the IRA; and be the focus of a number of tribunals after making payments to politicians.

Brian Carey, Business Editor at The Sunday Times, says – ultimately – he was a well-liked man:

