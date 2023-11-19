Death of young man following road traffic collision

The PSNI can confirm that the man who died in a road traffic collision in Katesbridge in the early hours of yesterday morning was 18-year-old Cathal McCrory, from Dromore.

Two others present in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time.

They have since been discharged.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses and ask for anyone who was in the area between 12.00am and 12.30am to review any dash-cam footage and make contact with them by calling 101.