Alone says the ability to drive shouldn’t be based on people’s age.

It’s backing the Taoiseach’s stance against a European Commission proposal, that drivers over 70 may have to have regular medical tests and refresher courses to renew their driving licence.

The Journal.ie is reporting Leo Varadkar doesn’t think there should be a cut-off age for driving.

Alone CEO Sean Moynihan says older people would be upset if the plan goes ahead: