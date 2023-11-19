National Learning Network to host Open Day in Letterkenny this Thursday

The National Learning Network will host an Open Day in Letterkenny at the NLN College at Rossview Business Park on Port Road.

The event takes place this Thursday from 11am along with many others across the country to mark College Awareness Week.

College Awareness Week aims to promote the benefits of a post-secondary education plan for everyone.

The Open Day will welcome individuals who may benefit from a supported training course, from school-leavers aged 16 up to adults of all ages.

For more information, you can send an email to Letterkenny@nln.ie