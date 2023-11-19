Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Reaction: Rumble in the Hills boxing event

 

Headliner Joe Ward

The main event of the Rumble in the Hills professional boxing night at the Aura Complex on Saturday night was won by former Irish amateur champion Joe Ward.

Before the bout could enter the third of eight planned rounds, Ward stopped Prince Oko Nartey of Ghana in his first professional fight in Ireland, improving his record to (10-1).

This was the first professional boxing event to take place in Donegal since 2010.

After the fight Joe said after the win it was “very special to be back home”. It was his first fight on Irish soil for six years.

 

Belfast’s James McGivern (above) defeated Scottish boxer Josh Sandford on points (78-74, 79-73, and 78-75) to win the vacant BUI Lightweight Celtic title.

Before this match, neither of the boxers had ever lost a professional fight. McGivern victory marked his eighth straight win as a pro.

 

London-based Dungloe native Danny Boyle won his third professional fight last night against seasoned Bulgarian boxer Evgeni Borisov in a scheduled six-round light heavyweight match. Boyle’s record currently stands at 3-0-1 following the 60-53 victory.

Danny said “that experience was surreal” fighting in front of a home crowd.

Donegal boxer Jason Quigley who was promoting the event said it was a “fantastic night”.

 

