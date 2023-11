St. Eunan’s have come up short in their bid to win their first Ulster club hurling title, losing out to Castleblayney of Monaghan in the Junior Final at Eoghan Rua, Dungannon, on Sunday afternoon.

It ended, Castleblaney 2-16, St. Eunan’s 1-15.

The Donegal side trailed 1-06 to 2-07 at the break.

Here’s Oisin Kelly and Eugene Organ after the full time whistle.