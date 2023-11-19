Success for Donegal athletes in Kilkenny

Caolan McFadden taking his gold medal (Cramford AC)

A number of Donegal athletes were in action today at the National Senior and Junior Class Cross Country Championships in Gowran Demesne, Kilkenny.

Amy Greene from Finn Valley AC took silver in the U20 race, while Caolan McFadden (Cramford AC) won gold in the U18 5000m race.

Odhran McBrearty (Finn Vally AC) secured a sliver in the U16 race, where his team finished fourth overall.

With more on today’s event here’s our our athletic correspondent, Pasty McGonigle.