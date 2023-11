St. Eunan’s bid to win their first Ulster title in hurling ended in disappointment, as the Donegal club lost the Ulster Club Junior Final to Castleblayney of Monaghan in Eoghan Rua, Dungannon, on Sunday afternoon.

Full time: St. Eunan’s 1-15, Castleblaney 2-16.

The Donegal side were down 1-06 to 2-07 at the break.

After the match, manager Paddy Flood said “They took their scores, we didn’t”.