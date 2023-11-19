Vacant HSE roles hoped to be filled in Donegal

The HSE is hosting a Health and Social Care Recruitment and Education Fair in Buncrana on Tuesday.

The government in Donegal is encouraging school leavers, third level students, people looking for a career change and those looking to relocate to Donegal to attend.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is hopeful that this recruitment fair will help to fill vacant HSE roles in Donegal.

A number of new health care centres have been delivered in various locations in Donegal, including Newtowncunningham, Dunfanghy, Donegal Town and Ballyshannon.

Tuesday’s fair will run from 10am to 2pm.