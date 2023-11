Letterkenny’s Ciaran McGonagle of Letterkenny AC has been named the Ultra Runner of the Year at today’s Athletics Ireland Awards.

The Donegal man broke a notable Irish record this year, in the gruelling Anglo-Celtic Plate race last April in Armagh.

He finished in 7th place in a time of 6 hours 57 minutes and 32 seconds for 100 kilometres.

Speaking after he received the award, Ciaran said he was delighted….