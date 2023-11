There are calls for a safety audit to be carried out outside a local shop i nGaoth Dobhair.

The section of road outside Molloy’s Shop in Gweedore is described as extremely busy with a number of amenities in the area.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that a safer crossing point could be of huge benefit to the local community.

Work has been completed for the area in the past but Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says that more must be done with regards to safety measures: