A call has been made for collective action by the State, and civil society, to tackle racism and to prevent further polarisation of our society.

The call from the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission comes in the wake of the knife attack outside a school on Parnell Square, and the subsequent rioting by far right factions in Dublin City Centre.

Chief Commissioner Sinéad Gibney said the government needs to take action to stop the fear and resentment being spread by far right factions.