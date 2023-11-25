Donegal community encouraged to attend upcoming N15 Corcam Bends public consultation

The second public consultation for the N15 Corcam Bends Road Scheme takes place next month in Donegal.

The consultation will take place in Kee’s Hotel in Stranorlar on Thursday the 7th of December between the hours of 2pm and 7pm.

County Council staff and design consultants will be present to listen to public opinion and register their views.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says that the road is extremely dangerous and that there are hopes for work to commence next year, if funding is received.

He encourages people in Donegal to attend the consultation to give their opinion.