Noamh Conaill’s Ulster journey ended in agony as a last-minute point from Glen’s Emmet Bradley was enough to put the Donegal side out of the Ulster Club Championship.

It ended Glen 0-10, Naomh Conaill 1-06.

At the break, the Ulster Champions led, 0-05 to 0-03.

Here’s a disappointed Martin Regan speaking with Ryan Ferry after the semi-final defeat: