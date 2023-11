A former Chair of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum says the turning of the first sod at the site of the new Community Hospital in Letterkenny will add much needed bed capacity, and take pressure off Letterkenny University Hospital.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the facility will provide residential care, respite services and act as a step down facility.

It’s due to be complete and operational in early 2026, and Cllr McMonagle believes it will be a hugely important facility……..