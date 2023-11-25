Police appeal for information following series of arson incidents in Ballymoney this morning

Detectives are appealing for information following a series of arson incidents in the Ballymoney area in early hours of this morning.

It was reported to police that a number of vehicles parked in the Union Street, Seymore Street and Knock Road areas had been set on fire.

A total of nine vehicles have been damaged after being set alight.

The PSNI attended the scene along with The Northern Ireland Fire Service who extinguished the fires.

Police are attempting to establish a motive for the incidents and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.