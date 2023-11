Police in Derry have reminded the public to be aware of some traffic disruption in the city centre of Derry today due to a parade.

The parade is expected to move off from Bishop Street at around 2pm and move along the Shipquay Street into Guildhall Square.

From around 3pm police officers will be present to manage traffic flow and public safety.

To avoid potential delays, the public is advised to seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.