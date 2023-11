Institute are second on goal difference in the Irish League Championship following their 1-0 success over Ballinamallard United.

Former Harps player Sean McCarron got the only score of the game.

Meanwhile, struggling Dergview were beaten by bottom club Knockbreda 2-0. It was Knockbreda’s first win of the league campaign and came at the 17th attempt.

They have just four points, and are nine adrift of the Tyrone side who are second bottom, although the latter have two games in hand.