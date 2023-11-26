Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Cllr Terry Crossan welcomes proposed development of crash barrier on the R238 near Quigley’s Point

A Donegal councillor has welcomed the proposed development of a Vehicle Restraint System (VRS), otherwise known as a crash barrier, on the R238 near Quigley’s Point.

There are hopes that there will be 1,600m of barrier in total.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development will be available for inspection online, at County House Lifford or at the Inishowen Public Services Centre in Carndonagh.

Submissions can be made online at https://consult.donegal.iebrowse .

Cllr Terry Crossan says that the stretch of road is very dangerous and that the project will be welcomed by the community:

