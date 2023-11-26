Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results 26/11/23

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Keadue Rovers 0 v 5 Fanad United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 v 2 Swilly Rovers
Milford United 2 v 0 Castlefin Celtic
Rathmullan Celtic 4 v 3 Kildrum Tigers

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Cranford United 1 v 0 Lagan Harps
Donegal Town 1 v 3 Bonagee United

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two
Curragh Athletic 1 v 2 Deele Harps
Drumoghill F.C. 3 v 1 Lifford Celtic

FAI Junior Cup
North End United 0 v 0 Letterkenny Rovers, Letterkenny won 5-3 on penalties.

