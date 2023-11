Goalscorer Jamie McDaid

Buncrana reach the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup after coming back from a goal down on the 51st minute of the second half to win 3-1 away to Mullingar Athletic.

Goals from Jamie McDaid, Shaunie Bradly, and Kieran McDaid helped seal the win.

Manager Gary Duffy said it was a “good result,” speaking with Jordan McDaid on Sunday Sport: