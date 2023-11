Scotstown of Monaghan has beaten Trillick of Tyrone in extra time to reach the Ulster Senior Club Final.

At the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, it ended Scotstown 0-17, Trillick 1-13.

The Monaghan club will meet Glen in the final after the Derry and Ulster Champions defeated Noamh Conaill last night in Healy Park, Omgah.

