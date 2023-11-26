Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí in Buncrana detect 11 motorists driving over speed limit this weekend

Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit in Buncrana detected 9 motorists who were driving in excess of the speed limit on Friday (24th Nov 2023).

The drivers were issued with Fixed Charge Penalty Notices which occurred during the 25-minute lunchtime period.

Today, Gardaí from Buncrana Roads Policing Unit are back out conducting speed checks on the roads.

They have stopped two drivers so far who were clocked driving over the speed limit on the N13.

Those drivers were issued with Fixed Charge Penalty Notices.

Gardaí in Donegal are reminding road users to exercise extreme caution whilst driving in wet conditions as visibility is poor due to recent rainfall.

They have advised drivers to slow down and allow extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

 

