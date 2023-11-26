Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Inishowen Football League Results 26/11/2023

 

 

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Moville Celtic 2 Greencastle FC 2
Aileach FC 2 Glengad United 1
Carn FC 0 Clonmany Shamrocks 1
FAI Junior Cup ET &amp; Pens
Mullingar Athletic 1 Buncrana Hearts 3
Arlington AFC 0 Cockhill Celtic 3

Ulster Junior Shield ET &amd; Pens
Ramelton Mariners 1 Cockhill Colts 3

Strand Hotel First Division
Redcaste United 1 Buncrana Res 1
Carn Res 3 Aileach Res 1
QPS 0 Rashenny FC 0
Cockhill Youths 5 Clonmany Res 0
Greencastle Youths 2 Dunree United 0

Inishowen Engineering Division Two
Illies Res 4 Glengad Res 2
Rashenny ROVERS 0 Aileach Youths 4
Gleneely Colts 4 Culdaff Res 0
Dunree Res 3 Moville Res 1
Redcastle Res 2 Cockhill Res 11
Carrowmena FC 2 Rashenny RES 1
Sea Rovers 2 QPS 1

xl
News, Top Stories

XL Donegal presented with Bronze medal at ShelfLife National C-Store Awards 2023

26 November 2023
christmas lights
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Christmas Lights to be switched on at 6pm tonight

26 November 2023
polling station
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Féin see drop in support according to opinion poll released today

26 November 2023
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Fergleen Park in Derry now fully re-opened following suspected hit-and-run

26 November 2023
