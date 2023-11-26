Inishowen Football League Results 26/11/2023

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Moville Celtic 2 Greencastle FC 2
Aileach FC 2 Glengad United 1
Carn FC 0 Clonmany Shamrocks 1
FAI Junior Cup ET & Pens
Mullingar Athletic 1 Buncrana Hearts 3
Arlington AFC 0 Cockhill Celtic 3
Ulster Junior Shield ET &amd; Pens
Ramelton Mariners 1 Cockhill Colts 3
Strand Hotel First Division
Redcaste United 1 Buncrana Res 1
Carn Res 3 Aileach Res 1
QPS 0 Rashenny FC 0
Cockhill Youths 5 Clonmany Res 0
Greencastle Youths 2 Dunree United 0
Inishowen Engineering Division Two
Illies Res 4 Glengad Res 2
Rashenny ROVERS 0 Aileach Youths 4
Gleneely Colts 4 Culdaff Res 0
Dunree Res 3 Moville Res 1
Redcastle Res 2 Cockhill Res 11
Carrowmena FC 2 Rashenny RES 1
Sea Rovers 2 QPS 1