The Minister for Public Expenditure says Emily Hand’s release shows the need for international co-operation between leaders.

The 9 year old was reunited with her family after being held captive by Hamas for 50 days.

Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar has come under fire from Israel for a tweet where he said ‘an innocent child who was lost, has been found and returned’.

Minister Paschal Donohoe is delighted with the news of Emily’s release: