PSNI warn public not to engage with money lenders this Christmas

The PSNI have warned the public of the risks involved when engaging with money lenders this Christmas.

It can be tempting with the pressures involved with buying gifts for loved ones, for people to turn to loan sharks.

Police in Derry and Strabane have reminded the public that loan sharks prey on vulnerable people and are doing untold damage to many communities.

They have asked for people not to suffer in silence and to make themselves aware of alternative finance support available without becoming permanently indebted.

