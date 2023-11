Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke

Ulster Champions Glen reached the summit for the second time in two years after beating Donegal Champions Noamh Conaill in Healy Park, Omgah, on Saturday night.

A last-minute point by the Derry side from Emmet Bradley was the difference in the match.

Full-time Glen 0-10, Naomh Conaill 1-06.

Here’s manager Malachy O’Rourke on his side:

Glen captain Connor Carville: