Theft of car transporter in Ballyshannon – Gardaí are appealing for information

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a theft in Ballyshannon.

An ‘Indespension’ triaxel/tilt bed car transporter was stolen from a yard on the N15 (Laghey area) between 4pm on Thursday the 23rd of November and 10am on Saturday the 25th of November.

If anybody has any relevant information in relation to the theft of this trailer or in relation to its current location they are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

The Garda Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.

