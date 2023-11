Detectives investigating a burglary in the Omagh area on Friday, have charged three people.

Two men aged 21 and 27 and a teenage boy aged 17 have been charged with going equipped for theft and are due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The 27-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a class B controlled drug and a number of driving offences.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.