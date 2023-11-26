Update: Road traffic collision in Derry reported as hit-and-run

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following a suspected hit-and-run road traffic collision in the city.

Officers received a report just after 8.30am this morning that a man, aged in his 60s, had been taken to hospital shortly before 5.15am with significant injuries.

It is believed the man was potentially hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene in the Fergleen Park area.

Initial medical treatment was provided and the man was transported to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

His condition remains critical at this time.

A number of cordons in the Fergleen Park area remain in place at this time as officers continue to carry out enquiries into what happened and identify the vehicle involved.

Police have asked for anyone who was travelling in the area between 4.30am and 5am this morning to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and to call police on 101.