Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Update: Road traffic collision in Derry reported as hit-and-run

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following a suspected hit-and-run road traffic collision in the city.

Officers received a report just after 8.30am this morning that a man, aged in his 60s, had been taken to hospital shortly before 5.15am with significant injuries.

It is believed the man was potentially hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene in the Fergleen Park area.

Initial medical treatment was provided and the man was transported to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

His condition remains critical at this time.

A number of cordons in the Fergleen Park area remain in place at this time as officers continue to carry out enquiries into what happened and identify the vehicle involved.

Police have asked for anyone who was travelling in the area between 4.30am and 5am this morning to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and to call police on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

speed 2
News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Buncrana detect 11 motorists driving over speed limit this weekend

26 November 2023
psni2
News, Top Stories

Update: Road traffic collision in Derry reported as hit-and-run

26 November 2023
indespension
News, Top Stories

Theft of car transporter in Ballyshannon – Gardaí are appealing for information

26 November 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Low uptake on Rent Tax Credit applications may be linked to tenant fear – Threshold

26 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

speed 2
News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Buncrana detect 11 motorists driving over speed limit this weekend

26 November 2023
psni2
News, Top Stories

Update: Road traffic collision in Derry reported as hit-and-run

26 November 2023
indespension
News, Top Stories

Theft of car transporter in Ballyshannon – Gardaí are appealing for information

26 November 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Low uptake on Rent Tax Credit applications may be linked to tenant fear – Threshold

26 November 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

48 people arrested by Gardaí in Dublin since Thursday’s events

26 November 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three people charged in Omagh in relation to burglary investigations

26 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube