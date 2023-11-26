Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
XL Donegal presented with Bronze medal at ShelfLife National C-Store Awards 2023

A Donegal store was presented with an award this week.

XL Donegal was presented with a bronze medal this week in the Convenience Store of the Year category of the ShelfLife National C-Store Awards 2023.

Now in their 23rd year, the C-Store Awards are recognised as amongst the most prestigious business accolades for the convenience store sector and attracted Ireland’s top retailers and brands to the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire to attend the prestigious ceremony.

ShelfLife welcomed the highest ever attendance at the event, with more than 440 guests present from across the retail industry. A total of 38 awards were presented, celebrating the industry’s finest stores and people in a diverse range of categories.

Top Stories

xl
News, Top Stories

XL Donegal presented with Bronze medal at ShelfLife National C-Store Awards 2023

26 November 2023
christmas lights
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Christmas Lights to be switched on at 6pm tonight

26 November 2023
polling station
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Féin see drop in support according to opinion poll released today

26 November 2023
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Fergleen Park in Derry now fully re-opened following suspected hit-and-run

26 November 2023
