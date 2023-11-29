Palestinian flag to fly from council buildings as DCC promises to draw up a flags policy

The Palestinian flag will be flown from public services centres in Donegal today, marking the fact that November 29th has been designated International Day of Solidarity with Palestine. The decision to fly the flags was taken after a lengthy discussion on a motion that the council do so tabled at a meeting this week by Cllr Terry Crossan.

A number of members expressed concern, particularly as the council does not have a policy on the flying of flags on its own property.

However, Cllr Terry Crossan’s motion was not opposed, and will be implemented today.

The council has agreed to draw up its own policy shortly, a move being welcomed by Cllr Nicholas Crossan.

He says at present, flags are flying from electricity poles in Buncrana, and that is causing some tension……