Apprentice Boys of Derry 335th ‘Shutting of the Gate’ in Derry today

The Apprentice Boys of Derry 335th ‘Shutting of the Gate’ takes place in Derry today.

The city centre is open and motorists driving through the city-side and waterside areas, between 11:30am and 5:30pm, are advised to take care and to be aware of delays during parade times.

The PSNI issued the following parade route information to aid the flow of traffic:

Visiting Branch clubs taking part in the parade will assemble at the Railway Station in the Waterside at about 11am and leave at 11.30am.The route will take the clubs and bands from Duke Street across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge and then onto Carlisle Road, Hawkin Street, London Street, Bishop Street and Palace Lane to the Memorial Hall.

12:45pm

The local William King Memorial Band will assemble in Kennedy Street and make its way to the Memorial Hall.

1.15pm

Bands will leave Society Street, Bishop Street, The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Road, Kennedy Street, Hawkin Street, London Street into the cathedral. This is estimated to take approximately 40 minutes.

3.15pm

The Parade reforms in Bishop Street, Society Street, and moves off via London Street Hawkin Street, Kennedy Street, Kennedy Place, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Square, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, Society Street, Palace Street to Bishop Street. The top deck of Craigavon Bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately 45-60 minutes, when the parade is in Bishop Street, however traffic will be allowed to flow elsewhere in the city centre.

4.30pm

The parade will move off again, the visiting Branch Clubs will return to Waterside via Bishop Street, London Street, Hawkin Street, Carlisle Road, Carlisle Square, Craigavon Bridge, and Duke Street to dispersal at Waterside Link at 4.45 pm approximately.