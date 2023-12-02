Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dedicated Drugs Unit re-established in Donegal Garda Division

The Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee has welcomed confirmation that a new Divisional Drugs Unit has been established in Donegal.

Chief Superintendent Adrian Glackin told a meeting that one sergeant and six gardai have been permanently allocated to the unit, which he expects will grow further in the future.

The Chief Super said so far this year, drugs with an estimated street value of €3,600,000 have been seized in Donegal.

JPC Chair Cllr Gerry McMonagle says it’s a very significant move……..

