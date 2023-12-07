Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Deer cull welcomed

A deer cull is to take place in the New Year in response to the growth in the number of the animals across the country.

A report from the Irish Deer Management Strategy Group has been identified as an emerging deer hotspot due to the large but unquantified number of the animals in the county.

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Councillor Michael McClafferty has long called for a deer cull following a number of crashes in West Donegal.

He’s welcomed today’s announcement but says who responsibility lies with to repair damaged vehicles needs to be looked at also:

Top Stories

deerglenveagh
Deer cull welcomed

7 December 2023
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 December 2023
Around the Northwest, Audio, News, Top Stories

Drug debt a major problem that needs to be addressed – McMonagle

7 December 2023
News, Top Stories

376 construction projects granted planning permission in Donegal

7 December 2023
