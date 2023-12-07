Deer cull welcomed

A deer cull is to take place in the New Year in response to the growth in the number of the animals across the country.

A report from the Irish Deer Management Strategy Group has been identified as an emerging deer hotspot due to the large but unquantified number of the animals in the county.

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Councillor Michael McClafferty has long called for a deer cull following a number of crashes in West Donegal.

He’s welcomed today’s announcement but says who responsibility lies with to repair damaged vehicles needs to be looked at also: