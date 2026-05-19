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Gardai investigate house break-in at Mountcharles

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the area of Stonepark, Mountcharles last week.

Between 6pm  on Monday May 11th and 7pm on Thursday May 14th, the rear bedroom window of a house in that area
was smashed and entry was gained.

A number of items of clothing, aftershave and costume jewellery/handbags were stolen from the house. Gardai are appealing to
anyone who may have observed any type of suspicious activity, vehicles or people in that area between those dates to contact
Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

The Garda Confidential Line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

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