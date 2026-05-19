Two youths being sought following Dunfanaghy theft

Gardaí are trying to trace two youths following the theft of a sum of money from a shed on Main Street, Dunfanaghy in the early hours of Thursday last, May 14th.

Gardai say one of the youths was wearing a white top and one was wearing a black top. They both had their hoods up.

Anyone with dash-cam footage from the area between Midnight and 2am is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

If anyone has any relevant information, they are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.