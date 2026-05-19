Councillor calls for barriers at dangerous corner in Brinlack

A West Donegal Councillor is calling for crash barriers to be installed at the Coyles’ Buses corner in Brinlack.

Speaking on today’s Greg Hughes Show, Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh said it’s a blind corner with a 20-foot drop on one side and has been the site of numerous accidents, the most recent of them on Sunday night last.

He says had it happened during the day, the lives of children playing on a trampoline in the garden of the house on the corner would have been endangered.

Cllr O’Fearraigh says he’ll be raising the issue with officials again later today…………..