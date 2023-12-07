Donegal emerging deer hotspot due to unquantified number in county

Donegal has been identified as an emerging deer hotspot due to the large but unquantified number of the animals in the county.

There has been repeated calls for a deer cull to take place in the county following a number of collisions in West Donegal.

The culling of deer across the country is expected to take place as recommended by a new report on managing wild deer populations.

A report from the Irish Deer Management Strategy Group recommends extending hunting seasons for male and female deer in response to the exponential growth in numbers of the animals.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will bring the report before Cabinet today.

He says it has been particularly challenging for Donegal: