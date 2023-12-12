Gardai believe spate of burglaries in Inishowen to be linked

A Church was ransacked and cash stolen from a number of properties during a spate of burglaries in Inishowen in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A sum of cash was stolen from a house in Lecamy while at St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae, the sacristy was ransacked and damage caused to a tabernacle.

It was later discovered a sum of cash was stolen from a cash register and charity box at Greencastle Golf Club. In the same area, a purse was stolen from an unlocked car and a fuel pump from an unlocked shed.

An attempt was also made to enter a property at Carrowhugh while two unlocked cars at the property were ransacked.

Garda Niall Maguie believes the break ins to be linked: