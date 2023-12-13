Community Activist says welfare rates are not what attracts Ukrainian refugees to Ireland

A Community Activist in Donegal has expressed grave concern at the government’s proposals to lessen the level of support for Ukranian refugees, saying he doesn’t believe the measures will reduce the numbers seeking support here.

Declan Meehan, who manages the Milford & District Resource Centre, is one of the organisers of a welcome event for new communities taking place tonight in the Community Centre in Ramelton.

The event was organised in response to last month’s riots in Dublin.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Declan Meehan said the evidence is that welfare rates are not the prime reason for Ukrainian refugees to come to Ireland……………..

You can hear the whole conversation here –