A cyclist has died after a road traffic incident in Sligo last night.

Gardaí say the man in his 50s was found in the cycle lane with serious injuries at around 11:30pm on the Pearse Road.

He was brought to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, with a post-mortem to be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time, including motorists with dash-cam footage, to come forward.