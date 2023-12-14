Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry man jailed for causing unnecessary suffering to dog

A Derry man has been jailed for 9 months for causing unnecessary suffering to a dog found partially buried in March this year.

The American bull terrier, named Luna was found partially buried alive at Ballyarnett Country Park.

District Judge Ted Magill said the treatment of Luna by 29 year old Peter Toland of Cornshell Fields, Derry was “extreme” and she had suffered months of abuse and neglect.

According to BBC News NI, he was also convicted of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure animal welfare was met on the same date in relation to three other animals.

Toland has also been banned from keeping animals for life.

Top Stories

Pearse Dail Foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty accused of ‘strategic heckling’

14 December 2023
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney on first anniversary of his death

14 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 December 2023
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Soldier F to face trial over Bloody Sunday murders

14 December 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

