Derry man jailed for causing unnecessary suffering to dog

A Derry man has been jailed for 9 months for causing unnecessary suffering to a dog found partially buried in March this year.

The American bull terrier, named Luna was found partially buried alive at Ballyarnett Country Park.

District Judge Ted Magill said the treatment of Luna by 29 year old Peter Toland of Cornshell Fields, Derry was “extreme” and she had suffered months of abuse and neglect.

According to BBC News NI, he was also convicted of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure animal welfare was met on the same date in relation to three other animals.

Toland has also been banned from keeping animals for life.